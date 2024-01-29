Jump Financial LLC Increases Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 283.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,138 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FMC worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on FMC from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

FMC Trading Down 0.0 %

FMC stock opened at $58.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.95. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $133.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Insider Activity

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.