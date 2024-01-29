Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Position Boosted by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 534.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,542 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

