Jump Financial LLC Purchases 64,567 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,567 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 2.9 %

ALGM opened at $26.76 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

