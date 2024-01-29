Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 70.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VMI opened at $231.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $335.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.71.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

