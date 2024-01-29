Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 101,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,663,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Advance Auto Parts as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 508.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.53.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock opened at $66.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.66. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $158.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

