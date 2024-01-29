Atria Investments Inc Raises Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,520,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,147 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $31,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,798,000 after buying an additional 5,127,335 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,339 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,637,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,436,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,149,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.