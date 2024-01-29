Atria Investments Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $242.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $341.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $243.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

