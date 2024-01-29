Atria Investments Inc Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,956 shares of company stock worth $41,971,013 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.76.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

PG opened at $155.78 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $366.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

