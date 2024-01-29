CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $67,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $4,301,239 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group stock opened at $206.78 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.42 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.57. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.30.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

