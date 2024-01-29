Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,475 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $76.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.92. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.89.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

