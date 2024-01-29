iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $195.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

