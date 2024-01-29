Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 4,052 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE WMB opened at $34.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.