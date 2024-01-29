Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of above $6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Capital cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

ADM stock opened at $52.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

