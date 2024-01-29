Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 294 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric
In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.06 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.81. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
