Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $407.35 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. Terra has a total market cap of $407.35 million and $31.76 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001502 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001370 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000815 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 644,628,790 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

