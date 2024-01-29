MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET opened at $70.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MET. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

