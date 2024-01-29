TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $448,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 67.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 59,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $22.92 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

