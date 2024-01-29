Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $174.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.88 and its 200-day moving average is $156.74. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $176.94.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3807 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

