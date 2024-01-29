TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 18,174 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.5% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI opened at $55.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

