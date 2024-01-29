TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises 3.6% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDVY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $77,000.

SDVY opened at $32.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.66. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

