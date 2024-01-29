Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 600 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Monday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.89 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20.

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

