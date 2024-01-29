Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,800 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,634,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,390 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $27.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

