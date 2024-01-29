Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 2.5 %

DHR stock opened at $233.00 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $242.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.86.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.86.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

