Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 21.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $572.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $579.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $482.87 and a 200-day moving average of $439.46. The company has a market capitalization of $250.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.