Ark Trading Up 18.4% This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Ark has a total market cap of $156.31 million and approximately $51.65 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002312 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003443 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,546,746 coins and its circulating supply is 178,546,632 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

