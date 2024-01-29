Request Self Reported Market Cap Tops $83.80 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Request has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $83.80 million and $1.86 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00017193 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00015870 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,941.20 or 1.00111547 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011367 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000984 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00196999 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08428849 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $2,168,514.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.