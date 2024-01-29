Nervos Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.35 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $139.26 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,126,534,816 coins and its circulating supply is 43,430,934,436 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

