Ordinals (ORDI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.18 Billion

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $177.79 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for approximately $56.25 or 0.00134272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 56.85442741 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $189,651,470.46 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

