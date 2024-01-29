BITICA COIN Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $187,609.85 and approximately $89,952.89 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00017193 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00015870 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,941.20 or 1.00111547 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011367 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000984 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00196999 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,058,145,261 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00000962 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $84,819.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

