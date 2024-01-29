Manta Network Trading Up 47.2% This Week (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, Manta Network has traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Manta Network has a total market capitalization of $909.91 million and approximately $397.83 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manta Network token can currently be bought for $3.63 or 0.00008653 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 3.66113325 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $419,313,653.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

