Philcoin Trading Up 9.1% This Week (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and approximately $323.41 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Philcoin has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Philcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin was first traded on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.

[Telegram](https://t.me/philcoinphilanthropychat)[Medium](https://medium.com/@philcoin)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/philcoin)

Buying and Selling Philcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

