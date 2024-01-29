Fermata Advisors LLC Has $386,000 Stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,917,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,232,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $475,000.

NYSEARCA:CTA opened at $23.99 on Monday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

