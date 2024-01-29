Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Short Interest Update

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the December 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $1,221,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,584 shares of company stock worth $3,544,856 over the last ninety days. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 89.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $120.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average is $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.73. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $123.98.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $466.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

