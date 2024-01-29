General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $35.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Several analysts recently commented on GM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

