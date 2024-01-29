General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.
General Motors Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of GM stock opened at $35.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on General Motors
General Motors Profile
General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than General Motors
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Building momentum: Homebuilder sector primed for breakout
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Today’s market could make Sysco stock break out, will it?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).
Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.