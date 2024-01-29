AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,365,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 12.0% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $843,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 10.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,864,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,408,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,780.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,783.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,635.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,567.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,561 shares of company stock valued at $55,557,316 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.