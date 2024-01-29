Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,622 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.4% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $690.00 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $465.33 and a 12-month high of $698.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $645.89 and its 200-day moving average is $589.17.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.96.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,252 shares of company stock worth $14,733,084 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

