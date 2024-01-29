Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 302 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 233.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $431.40 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $450.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.99. The company has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.