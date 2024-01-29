Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $140.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $143.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.46.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. Westlake had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Westlake’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $550,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 74.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.23.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

