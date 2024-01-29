Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $32.78 Million Stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,792 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 10.12% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $32,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 615.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $161,000.

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $43.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $45.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

