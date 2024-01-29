Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,287,718,000 after buying an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,525,419,000 after buying an additional 219,892 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,150,426,000 after purchasing an additional 256,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,252 shares of company stock worth $14,733,084 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $686.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $304.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $645.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.17. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $465.33 and a 12-month high of $698.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.96.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

