Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.16% of ANSYS worth $41,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 209.4% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS stock opened at $334.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.03 and its 200 day moving average is $311.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

