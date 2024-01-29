Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 2.4% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $65,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $257,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $248.64 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.15 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.47.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

