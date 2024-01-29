Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 156,218 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156,218 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 3.3% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Apollo Global Management worth $88,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,919,000 after buying an additional 564,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,887,000 after purchasing an additional 218,332 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,248,000 after purchasing an additional 672,103 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,808,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,187,000 after purchasing an additional 827,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE APO opened at $99.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $100.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average of $88.10.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on APO

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.