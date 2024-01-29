Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,098 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 2.70% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $14,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USTB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,503,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 617,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,032,000 after buying an additional 358,960 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 250,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,100,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,432,000 after buying an additional 176,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after buying an additional 148,458 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ USTB opened at $49.72 on Monday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

