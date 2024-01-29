Fermata Advisors LLC Takes $323,000 Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.
Global X MLP ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $46.15 on Monday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average of $44.36.
About Global X MLP ETF
The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
