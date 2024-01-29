Fermata Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,896 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,276,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $103,475,000 after purchasing an additional 48,399 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,879,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $152,351,000 after acquiring an additional 145,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Walt Disney by 15,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.17 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

