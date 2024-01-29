Savant Capital LLC Lowers Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $13,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $87.39 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $108.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.44 and a 200 day moving average of $87.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Barclays reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

