Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $23,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $65.40 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

