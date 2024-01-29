Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AON were worth $18,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,356,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,723,000 after buying an additional 158,668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,014,000 after buying an additional 243,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 14.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,340,000 after buying an additional 523,613 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in AON by 41.8% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,363,000 after buying an additional 751,015 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock opened at $301.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.09. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.31.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

