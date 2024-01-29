Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,556,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after buying an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $994,050,000 after buying an additional 78,374 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $389.29 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $396.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.64.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,812 shares of company stock worth $4,776,114 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.75.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

